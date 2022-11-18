Israel Adesanya says he’ll fight Alex Pereira next, even if the Brazilian loses the belt in the meantime: “I know I can beat him”

Israel Adesanya wants to fight Alex Pereira, even if the Brazilian isn’t the middleweight champion.

Adesanya suffered a fifth-round TKO loss to Pereira at UFC 281 to lose his middleweight title. The setback marked his third loss to the Brazilian, as he lost twice to ‘Poatan’ in kickboxing. Since the loss, Adesanya has said he will take care of some health issues.

With that, an immediate rematch might not be next. So, if Pereira takes a fight in the meantime and loses, Adesanya says he still wants that fight, even if the Brazilian isn’t the champ.

“I’ll still fight him. If he was going to fight someone else and lose the belt, I’ll still fight him (next). I’ll fight him,” Adesanya said on The MMA Hour. “I hope he’s the champion, but I’m just saying, hypothetically, I’ll still fight him. I’m crazy, bro. I can beat him. I know I can beat him. You’ve seen I can beat him. He just — I won’t say luck, f**k luck — he just invested well. A good game plan. He’s a good fighter, but I know I’m…it’s my ego, maybe. Sure. But, I’m allowed. I just believe I’m better.”

Not only does Israel Adesanya want to fight Alex Pereira again, but he believes they will meet multiple times. He is confident he would win the rematch in the UFC which would then make the trilogy in MMA.

“I’ll watch the fight again. I haven’t watched the fight again, but I don’t think I’m going to fixate on it, because it’s not one of these things that’s like, oh, goddamn it! I’ll fight him again. I’ll probably fight him two more times,” Adesanya added.

As of right now, Israel Adesanya will be healing up his injuries and is uncertain when he will fight again. But, he makes it clear the next time he fights, he will be fighting Alex Pereira.

Do you think Israel Adesanya will beat Alex Pereira in the rematch?