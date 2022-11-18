Video | Greg Hardy, Hasim Rahman Jr. have an intense faceoff, forced to be separated ahead of their fight

Greg Hardy and Hasim Rahman Jr. went face-to-face ahead of their boxing match on Saturday.

Hardy and Rahman Jr. are set to meet on KSI’s Misfits 003 card in Austin, Texas. Originally, Rahman Jr. was supposed to headline the event against Vitor Belfort but the former UFC fighter was forced out of the matchup after testing positive for COVID-19. Another former UFC fighter then stepped in as Hardy took the fight on less than a week’s notice.

Now, at the press conference, Hardy and Rahman Jr. had to be separated by KSI and Shannon Briggs.

It didn’t end there either, as after the press conference, the two had a faceoff which was intense. During the faceoff, you can hear both Hardy and Rahman Jr. trash-talking one another.

“LETS GO CHAMP!” 💥 Big face off here between @_HasimRahmanJr and Greg Hardy, with help from @TheCannonBriggs 😤 Catch the fight @DAZNBoxing this Saturday 🍿 pic.twitter.com/8dtjVW44I6 — Kalle & Nisse Sauerland (@SauerlandBros) November 17, 2022

Throughout the faceoff, you can hear Shannon Briggs yell his classic ‘Let’s Go Champ’ while Hardy and Rahman Jr. were sizing each other up. The two were also full of trash talk which will only add excitement to their fight on Saturday in Texas.

Greg Hardy (1-0 boxing and 7-5 and one No Contest in MMA) had a successful boxing debut as he knocked out Mike Cook in the second round in October. He turned to boxing after fighting out his UFC contract which ended on a three-fight losing skid. In the UFC, he went 4-5 and one No Contest.

Hasim Rahman Jr. (12-1) suffered his first loss back in April with a TKO loss to Kenzie Morrison. He was supposed to fight Paul in August. But, a week out from the fight, it was called off due to Rahman Jr. supposedly being too heavy. The 31-year-old started out his pro career in 2017 and has won six fights by knockout. He is also the son of former unified heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman.

Who do you think will win, Greg Hardy or Hasim Rahman Jr.?