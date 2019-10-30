Israel Adesanya responds to Yoel Romero

Fight fans received unfortunate news today that Paulo Costa had suffered an injury and was forced out of his slated title fight with Israel Adesanya.

UFC President Dana White revealed the news in an interview with ‘The Schmo’, explaining that Costa had injured his bicep and will be out for eight months. White went on to say the promotion is working on securing a different opponent for Adesanya.

White told The Schmo

“He had surgery on his bicep,” Dana White said of Paulo Costa. “So he’s out for eight months, but we are working on something else with Israel right now.”

Shortly after the news surfaced that Costa was out of his slated March title fight with Adesanya, former title challenger Yoel Romero took to Twitter with the following message for the champ.

“#iseeyousoonboi @stylebender” – Yoel Romero tweeted.

Most recently Israel Adesanya responded to ‘The Soldier of God’ by seemingly suggesting that the fight is already in the works.

You guys just finding out shit we been knowing for weeks and plotting on for months! #staywoke #iseeyousoonboi @YoelRomeroMMA pic.twitter.com/UQizrmv9sa — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) October 30, 2019

“You guys just finding out shit we been knowing for weeks and plotting on for months! #staywoke #iseeyousoonboi @YoelRomeroMMA” – Adesanya revealed.

Yoel Romero was last seen in action at August’s UFC 241 event where he suffered a hard-fought unanimous decision loss to the aforementioned Paulo Costa.

‘The Soldier of God’ has scored knockout victories over Lyoto Machida, Tim Kennedy, Luke Rockhold, Chris Weidman among others during his UFC career.

Meanwhile, Israel Adesanya became the UFC’s undisputed middleweight world champion at UFC 243, defeating Robert Whittaker via third round TKO.

‘Stylebender’ has gone undefeated thus far in his young and thriving mixed martial arts career.

Who do you think will emerge victorious if Yoel Romero and Israel Adesanya square off for the promotions middleweight title next? Sound off in the comment section PENN Nation!

