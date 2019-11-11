Israel Adesanya wants Yoel Romero but says UFC doesn’t think it will sell

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya says he still wants to fight Yoel Romero but claims the UFC told him they don’t think the fight will sell.

Adesanya and Romero have been going after each other’s throats on social media lately after news that Paulo Costa is injured and unable to fight for the title emerged. Adesanya said he wants Romero and Romero said he wants Adesanya, but for whatever reason, the UFC hasn’t sent out the contracts to the fighters yet.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Adesanya says the hold-up isn’t from his end, and he says it’s not from Romero’s end, either. According to the champ, the UFC itself is the one holding up the fight. According to Adesanya, the UFC is hesitant to book the matchup because the promotion doesn’t think the fight will sell pay-per-views.

“Man, I already called the guy out. They all say (I backed out). I already said it on JRE (Joe Rogan Experience). I’ve never ever backed out from anyone, I’ve never backed down, I never will,” Adesanya said.

“He’s f*cking getting told by his manager (that I won’t fight him). Yeah, I’ve called the guy out, I’ve said I want to fight him. The UFC don’t think that’s going to sell, but f*ck records, I just want to fight. I want Yoel, but if we can’t make that happen we have some ideas.”

Adesanya said he doesn’t care about the pay-per-view numbers. He believes the Romero fight is a great fight for the fans and hopes the UFC sends him the contract.

“I said I want Yoel. F*ck records, it’s a great fight. I want to beat all the greatest of this era. I’ve taken (Robert) Whittaker, I’ve taken (Kelvin) Gastelum, I’ve taken (Anderson) Silva,” Adesanya said.

