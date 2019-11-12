Darren Till sends message to middleweights after being called out multiple times

Darren Till has recently been called out by a number of his rivals in the middleweight division, and he wants them all to know he’s heard them. In fact, he’s grateful they see him as a worthwhile opponent, and is promising they’ll get their turns with him in the cage.

Till sent a message to his fellow middleweights on Twitter on Tuesday.

Grateful to see these middleweights all calling me out!

They know who the 💰 is in this division!

Everyone will get theirs!



Sincerely, The Gorilla. 🦍 — Darren Till (@darrentill2) November 12, 2019

Darren Till, a native of Liverpool, England, began his UFC career in the welterweight division. After going on an impressive tear and maintaining an undefeated record, he eventually experienced two consecutive losses: a submission at the hands of Tyron Woodley in a welterweight title fight, and a devastating knockout loss to Jorge Masvidal in his next outing thereafter.

After these tough, stoppage losses, Till set his sights on the middleweight division, and was promptly matched up with Kelvin Gastelum. Though this matchup with Gastelum, who held the No. 5 spot in the middleweight rankings at the time, looked like a very tough welcome to the division, Till found a path to victory, defeating his foe by split decision in the UFC 244 co-main event earlier this month.

In victory, Till usurped the No. 5 spot in the UFC middleweight rankings, and became one of the most sought after opponents in the division, even being called out by the former champion Robert Whittaker.

Till has also issued some callouts himself, most notably targeting former title challenger Yoel Romero — though he later walked that callout back in a hilarious Instagram post.

Who do you think Darren Till should fight next in the middleweight division? Do you think the Brit can work his way to a title shot?

