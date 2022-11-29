Tyson Fury suggests his father and Jake Paul should have a bare knuckle boxing fight: “I think my dad would rip his heart out and feed it to him”

Tyson Fury believes his father John should have a bare knuckle boxing match against Jake Paul.

It’s no secret that Jake Paul isn’t a well-liked man within the Fury family. His main rival, of course, being Tommy Fury. The two haven’t fought yet but after John Fury took his shirt off and threatened Jake during their last interaction, we’d say negotiations are progressing – or, at least, they should be.

The clip of John has gone viral seven times over as we know. It makes sense, then, that Tyson Fury has probably seen it too.

Tyson knows his family better than most and he’ll also know Jake Paul pretty well at this point too. During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, the heavyweight king had the following to say on their ‘rivalry’.

“I think my dad would rip his heart out and feed it to him and the man is nearly 60 years old,” Fury said. “I think my dad and Jake Paul should have a bare-knuckle fight to the end. That would be a spectacle and I would give $100 to see it, pay-per-view.”

Tyson went on to give an insight into what he plans on doing if he gets past Derek Chisora this weekend.

Could John Fury vs Jake Paul happen?

“After that I’m going to give a damn about Christmas. I’m going to get drunk every day, I’m going to eat s***, I’m going to be with my family, I’m going to party. I’m going to do what human beings do, I’m going to enjoy the spoils of war. Then after all of that I’ll rethink what I want to do after that. Who knows? I might retire again.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Would you pay to see John Fury vs Jake Paul or is that a step too far? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!