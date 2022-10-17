Islam Makhachev responds to critics suggesting he hasn’t fought high-level competition: “This is not my mistake”

Islam Makhachev has hit back at critics for suggesting he hasn’t fought high level competition in the UFC.

While he may be riding a 10-fight win streak right now, Islam Makhachev isn’t considered to be a lightweight who has fought the best of the best in the division’s top five just yet. The names of his victims on his current streak include Drew Dober, Thiago Moises, Dan Hooker, Bobby Green and more, but none of them have that quality about them which deems them to be overly impressive.

Makhachev, meanwhile, firmly believes that he is the best 155-pounder in the world, and he’ll get the chance to prove that once and for all on Saturday night when he meets Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 280.

In a recent interview, though, he did take the time to discuss the level of opponents he’s been battling in years gone by.

“All my professional career, I have one problem. All these guys from the top, they avoid me for many years. But, this is not my mistake, I just fight who they put in front of me, I never choose some opponents and now this problem is gonna finish because now I’m gonna be champion and they’re gonna call me [champion]… All my professional career I have this problem. I call [for a fight against] Chandler, I call Poirier, I call Gaethje, all these guys, but they not give me answer.”

Just bad luck?

In terms of cancelled fights, Makhachev has had bouts with the likes of Rafael dos Anjos and Beneil Dariush called off in the past.

