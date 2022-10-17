Aljamain Sterling becomes public enemy number one on Twitter after sharing pictures with Andrew Tate

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has caught a great deal of heat after posting pictures of him hanging out with Andrew Tate.

Over the course of the last few months, Andrew Tate has quickly become one of the most hated men on the internet. The reason for this is due to a string of clips and videos in which he displays misogynistic behaviour, with a lot of his controversial remarks leading to a real boom in his popularity.

Eventually, though, due to just how loud the outcry became from his critics, Tate was banned from several social media platforms.

Some folks feel as if he wasn’t given much of a fair crack and it appears as if UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling agrees with that.

In the following tweets, Sterling posts some shots of him with the Tate brothers before going on to defend himself from upset fans.

100% correct. Also said was, with all the mental health issues, and predators out there, why walk home by yourself at odd hours of the night, in sketchy places? That was the responsibility he mentioned for making safe decisions, which makes sense, although doesn’t justify rape https://t.co/kAuC0QsPzp — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 16, 2022

200 characters. Trust me I explained nauseam already. But you don’t care about that. You rather read and jump to conclusions about what claim I’m saying vs what I’m actually saying. Again, it’s been explained for clarity over 200 characters multiple times. — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 16, 2022

You’re right by now they’re out in mass numbers trying to put words in my tweets that were never written. Coming from guy with 14+ sisters. Like seriously, how do these folks even sound to think I would encourage that, or say it’s the victims fault? Crazy man. — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 16, 2022

Thank you and that’s more than fair to say. I don’t agree with him on how he says stuff but some of what he says isn’t completely over the top or crazy. But everyone wants something to be mad about. Again, I don’t support rape and somehow “be as safe as you can be” gets twisted https://t.co/u8672QWk9t — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 16, 2022

A questionable step

What are your thoughts on Aljamain Sterling hanging out with Andrew Tate before UFC 280?

