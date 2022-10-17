Jonathan Martinez says he felt disrespected by Cub Swanson prior to UFC Vegas 62: “He’s looking at me like I’m nobody”

Jonathan Martinez has said that he felt disrespected by Cub Swanson heading into their fight at the weekend.

On Saturday night at the UFC Apex, Jonathan Martinez secured easily the biggest win of his career thus far as he took out the legend that is Cub Swanson. He did so with a great range of striking but, ultimately, it came down to his leg attacks, with Swanson actually folding due to a leg kick that handed Martinez the TKO victory.

A few days prior to fight night, Swanson enlisted the help of his teammates to take part in the media day festivities by answering questions for him when asked them by the media.

As it turns out, Martinez saw this as a sign of disrespect and used it as further motivation heading into their clash.

“The only thing was it kind of felt disrespectful when he had his interview and he didn’t say nothing,” Martinez said.

“I had that all week. He’s looking at me like I’m nobody. I had to go in there and make a statement.”

One step beyond

“Honestly, I thought they were going to stop it in the first round,” Martinez said. “I didn’t think he was [going to continue]. I was kind of feeling bad so I had to step back and I’m going to fight and I had to wait until the ref jumped in there.”

Martinez went on to declare that he wants a big name in his next outing.

“You’ve got Dominick Cruz, you’ve got Cody [Garbrandt] — if Cody wants it, I’ll fight him,” Martinez said. “He’s waiting for other guys. If he’s waiting for other guys, pretty much he’s going to be waiting for four or five years, so I’m ready if he’s ready.

“Hopefully now because I beat Cub, they’re going to see something different and take me serious.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

