Islam Makhachev calls out Dan Hooker: ‘Let’s wrestle’

Top-ranked UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev has called out Dan Hooker after Hooker’s victory over Al Iaquinta in the co-main event of UFC 243.

Makhachev took to Twitter to respond to “The Hangman” calling out Dustin Poirier. Here’s what Makhachev said.

Quit chasing fighters on losing streak, let’s wrestle 😉 https://t.co/0MRd2XZ6OP — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) October 6, 2019

Although Hooker is likely going to get a higher-ranked opponent than Makhachev next, it’s a fight that could still interest Hooker because Makhachev is similar in style to his friend and training partner, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. If Hooker’s ultimate goal is to fight Nurmagomedov, then beating Makhachev would likely get the attention of the champ, and would prepare him for that title fight if he ever gets it.

Makhachev has an incredible 18-1 record in his MMA career, including a brilliant 7-1 mark inside the Octagon alone. He is currently riding a six-fight win streak, with a decision win over Davi Ramos in his last fight. The only loss in his entire pro MMA career came against Adriano Martins back in 2015. Otherwise, Makhachev has been perfect.

Hooker is also on a roll as of late, having won six of his last seven fights overall including his current two-fight win streak. Hooker called out Poirier after beating Iaquinta, but Poirier seems to have his eyes set on Conor McGregor instead. That means that Hooker will likely have to look elsewhere for his next opponent, and Makhachev would likely be on the short list of opponents the UFC could have in mind for Hooker if the Poirier fight doesn’t work out.

Many lightweights aren’t interested in fighting Makhachev, because he’s ranked in the lower end of the top-15 yet is still ultra dangerous. But Hooker is someone who is always willing to fight whoever, and if this is a fight the UFC matchmakers are interested in, it could possibly happen next.

