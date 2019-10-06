Daniel Cormier shares his thoughts on potential Israel Adesanya vs Jon Jones fight

Former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier shared his thoughts on a potential superfight between Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones.

DC Spoke on the ESPN post-fight show about a potential Adesanya vs. Jones matchup and how he sees that fight playing out. He believes Adesanya can give Jones problems, but ultimately he believes he will be at a size disadvantage.

“He’s just small. He’s just small for Jones. Jones is a big guy and I think people underestimate how big he is. When he grabs you, because he’s so big up top — they make fun of how small his legs are — but he’s 225lbs. But a lot of the weight is up top. He’s so long that he almost like hangs on you. It’s like a towel when you’re in the clinch and I think Izzy may struggle with that because Jones is so big.”

Although DC would favor Jones in the fight, he says it’s still a fight that very much interests him to watch.

“I would not mind watching them fight because if Jones has to stand with this guy he’s in trouble. Jones is very hittable. But Izzy needs to get a lot bigger if he’s going to fight this guy.”

After beating Robert Whittaker in the main event of UFC 243 to claim the undisputed middleweight title, many thought Adesanya would call out Jones for his next fight. Instead he called out Paulo Costa, the top-ranked middleweight contender. It’s still very possible we could see this Adesanya vs. Jones fight at some point in the future, but for now Adesanya will have his hands full with Costa when they fight sometime next year.

As for Cormier, he has his own hands full with a trilogy fight against Stipe Miocic.

Who do you think would win a superfight between Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones?