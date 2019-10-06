Dan Hooker says Dustin Poirier is too busy ‘chasing leprechauns’

UFC lightweight contender Dan Hooker wants to fight Dustin Poirier next, but he said Poirier is too ‘busy chasing leprechauns’ in reference to Conor McGregor.

After defeating Al Iaquinta by lopsided decision in the co-main event of UFC 243, Hooker called him shot and told UFC commentator Jon Anik that he wants to fight Dustin Poirier next. Unfortunately for Hooker, Poirier took to his social media and turned Hooker down, saying that he wants to fight McGregor instead.

At the UFC 243 post-fight press conference, Hooker rolled his eyes and smiled when reporters informed him Poirier had turned Hooker down in favor of a McGregor fight.

“He’s going to fight who? He wants to sit around chasing leprechauns, that’s his own problem,” Hooker said.

“If he wants a real fight, if he wants a real fighter that will take it, he knows where to find me.”

The win over Iaquinta should skyrocket Hooker up the UFC lightweight rankings. He was the No. 15-ranked lightweight heading into the bout, and he just beat the No. 6-ranked Iaquinta, so Hooker should slide comfortably into the top-10. As for Poirier, he currently sits in the top-five despite losing by submission to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242.

On the surface, Hooker’s callout of Poirier is sensible and seems like the correct next step for the New Zealand native as he pushes his way up the ladder and towards a title shot. But if Poirier doesn’t want to fight him, then Hooker may be forced to turn his attention elsewhere instead.

As for Poirier, he’s been spending time on social media recently calling McGregor out for a rematch. The pair fought back in 2014, with McGregor knocking Poirier out in a featherweight fight. Although both men have jawed back-and-forth on social media in recent weeks, there’s no indication yet that the UFC is getting close to booking that matchup. It’s possible the UFC could still book that fight, but perhaps the matchmakers may want Poirier to fight Hooker instead now after this callout.

Are you interested in seeing a lightweight bout between Dan Hooker and Dustin Poirier?