Photo | Henry Cejudo calls out Alexander Volkanovski to prove he’s the GOAT of MMA

Former UFC bantamweight and flyweight champion Henry Cejudo has once again called out Alexander Volkanovski to prove that he is the GOAT of mixed martial arts.

Cejudo retired from MMA in May immediately following a TKO win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249, but in the two months since then, he has been all over social media calling out the UFC featherweight champion Volkanovski. Cejudo has been critical of Volkanovski’s reign as a champion and believes that he stole a decision from Max Holloway at UFC 251.

On Wednesday, Cejudo once again took to social media to call out Volkanovski, this time posting a photo of the two and saying this is the fight that would make him the GOAT. Check out what Cejudo shared on his Instagram below.

This is the only fight that matters to my legacy and would cement me as the goat of my sport! Who wants to see me make @alexvolkanovski bend the knee!? Triple C

Cejudo wants to become the first fighter in UFC history to win belts in three different weight classes. Right now, he’s one of the seven fighters to win UFC belts in two different weight classes, joining legends such as BJ Penn, Randy Couture, Georges St-Pierre, Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and himself. Winning a third title in a third weight class would potentially help separate Cejudo from the pack as the greatest ever.

Cejudo (16-2) turned heads when he abruptly retired following the win over the former two-time UFC bantamweight champion Cruz. That win marked the first title defense of Cejudo’s bantamweight title and was his sixth win in a row. His win streak also included victories over pound-for-pound great Demetrious Johnson, former WSOF bantamweight champion Marlon Moraes, and former two-time UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw.

The debate for who is the greatest MMA fighter of all time is always a difficult one because it’s such a subjective question that there is no right or wrong answer. There are plenty of fighters who are up for consideration, including Cejudo himself, who GSP said is among the best to ever do it. Although Cejudo hasn’t had the longevity that others like GSP, Jon Jones, and Anderson Silva, for example, have had, Cejudo’s peak is arguably superior to anyone else’s, and win over Volkanovski might just put him over the top in the GOAT talks.

Do you think the UFC will book Henry Cejudo against Alexander Volkanovski?