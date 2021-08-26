‘I’d take his head clean off his shoulders!’ UFC newcomer Paddy Pimblett brash about boxing Jake Paul

Paddy Pimblett is the latest in a long line of UFC fighters that have expressed an interest in fighting Jake Paul.

Pimblett has yet to even have his first fight in the UFC but the Brit arrives with a cult following and has been making plenty of headlines in recent weeks. The Liverpudlian boasts a 16-3 record and was the lightweight champion in Cage Warriors.

When asked about a potential fight against Jake Paul in an interview with Slothboxx, he said,

“I’d box him tomorrow if I get a phone call now and I really, genuinely think over the next few years, it could happen because when I make my debut in a few weeks, I’m going to blow up and I’ll have hundreds of thousands of followers, maybe millions and it’s going to go wild and I can see him thinking the same. ‘Oh, Paddy The Baddy, he is a grappler’, all that and I’ll f**king take his head clean off his shoulders, lad.” – Pimblett said (h/t SportsKeeda).

Paul is in action this weekend against former UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley. The YouTuber-cum-boxer has a perfect record in his pro career. And all three of his victories have come via knockout.

The most impressive victory for Paul came against Woodley’s friend and fellow UFC alumni, Ben Askren. Askren came into the bout as a former world champion in both ONE Championship and Bellator. He also scored submission win in the UFC against another former champion, Robbie Lawler.

However, striking was never Askren’s strong suit. The same can’t be said for Woodley. Although his primary strength was his grappling, he also produced some massive knockouts in his MMA career – the most memorable of which, actually came against Lawler.

The outcome of Woodley vs Paul in Cleveland will certainly give a better idea of a potential outcome between Paul and Pimblett.

Needless to say, Pimblett is not shy about calling out fighters with big followings. The 26 year old has recently expressed interest in both Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Pimblett certainly appears to be a star on the rise. But, if he’s going to get the kind of big money fights he’s been courting then he’ll need to hit the ground running in the UFC.

Pimblett will get to show what’s he’s made of when he takes on ‘The Italian Stallion’ Luigi Vendramini at UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Till next month.

Will ‘the Baddy’ get off to a winning start, and if he did ever get to box Jake Paul, would he really ‘take his head off his shoulders?’

This article first appeared on BJPenn.com