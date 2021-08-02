Showtime announces undercard for Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley

Showtime officials announced the undercard for Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley on Monday, a lineup which includes Tommy Fury vs. Anthony Taylor.

Paul (3-0), a famous YouTuber turned boxer, and Woodley (0-0), a former UFC welterweight champion, will square off in a boxing match on August 29 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

In addition to the highly anticipated Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley matchup, the Showtime PPV will also feature the return of Tommy Fury (the younger brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury). Tommy, who has been clamoring for a fight with Jake for months now, will instead face former Bellator fighter Anthony Taylor at the event. The bout is set for six rounds and will be contested at 180lbs.

Tommy Fury (6-0) will be looking to keep his perfect record intact at the August 29 event. The British fighter most recently competed in June where he earned a decision victory over Jordan Grant.

Meanwhile, Anthony Taylor will be enter this months ‘Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley’ Showtime PPV event sporting a five fight win streak (in MMA). “Pretty Boy” most recently competed at Bellator 238 in January of 2020, where he defeated Chris Avila by way of decision.

In addition to Paul vs. Woodley and Fury vs. Taylor, the August 29 fight card will also feature a ten-round bout between Daniel Dubois and Joe Cusumano, as well as former world champion Ivan Baranchyk taking on Montana Love.

