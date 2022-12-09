Ian Garry calls out Jake Paul, wants to “box seven shades of s**t” out of him

Rising prospect Ian Garry (10-0 MMA, 3-0 UFC) has quickly become a fan favorite since making his promotional debut in Nov. 2021. With bigger goals on the horizon for 2023 and beyond, Garry, 25, is taking it one fight at a time.

In an exclusive interview with Fair Betting Sites.co.UK, Garry touched on several topics, including UFC 282 predictions, the return of former double-champion, Conor McGregor, and other notable notes throughout combat sports. When asked about Jake Paul, who has quickly skyrocketed in popularity since his transition from YouTuber to a boxer, Garry didn’t mince words.

While Garry credits the Paul brothers and their own success in the sport, he believes that he’d give Jake Paul his toughest test to date if the pair were ever to fight.

“Right. Listen to me. I would box seven shades of s**t out of Jake Paul and I would do it for free,” Garry said. “I don’t even need to say any more about it. That’s it.”

In the Octagon, however, Garry feels that he could break both brothers and their competitive spirit, showcasing which sport is superior.

”However, if they stood into an octagon with me I would beat the s**t out of them for 14 minutes and 58 seconds,” Garry said. “Because I would want them to know that I am better than them at what I do. You know I’d make them struggle. I’d make them not want to be there, I’d make them want to quit, and when they want to quit, I’m not going to give them the option to quit.

Garry wants to dictate the pace of the entire contest, not making either of them give or take an inch.

I’ll decide when I finish the fight,” Garry continued. “Let’s see what content he’s got when he’s looking scared, when he’s got that fear and anxiety. He wouldn’t want anything to do with me and I’d be like ‘hey, you asked for this. You’ve stepped into my world. You shouldn’t have done this’. Reality hits hard.”

Would you want to see Ian Garry try his hand at boxing either of the Paul brothers? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, Penn Nation!