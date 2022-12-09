Stephen Thompson reveals he suffered a broken hand in UFC win over Kevin Holland (Photo)

Stephen Thompson has revealed he suffered a broken hand in his UFC win over Kevin Holland.

It was just last Saturday, December 3rd, at UFC Orlando, that Stephen Thompson (17-6 MMA) met Kevin Holland (23-9 MMA) in the welterweight main event. It was Thompson, 39, who stopped Holland via way to TKO in the fourth round.

Holland’s corner did indeed stop the fight after the fourth round as he had broken multiple bones in his right hand compromising his ability to continue.

Thompson has now revealed that Holland wasn’t the only one to break his hand during the fight. Apparently while Holland broke his right hand, Thompson broke his left hand. ‘Wonderboy’ didn’t realize anything was wrong until he took his gloves off and his hand proceeded to swell up.

Taking to ‘Twitter‘, Thompson tweeted a picture of his hands as well as issuing the following statement:

received word from the doctor that have broken my 2nd & 3rd metacarpals in my left hand.

Thankfully no surgery is required. Not sure when in the fight it happened but I guess @trailblaze2top head is almost as hard as mine 😂 #ThickSkulls #SkullConditioning #UFCOrlando #UFC282 pic.twitter.com/kgHlYN6gq1 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) December 9, 2022

It was quite the comeback for ‘Wonderboy’, as he had lost two in a row to Gilbert Burns (20-5 MMA) in July of 2021 and Belal Muhammad (22-3 MMA) in December of 2021, prior to his victory over Holland last Saturday night.

As for what is next for Thompson, after he rests his hand and gets the okay to fight again, a rematch with Jorge Masvidal (35-16 MMA) is rumoured to be likely. The two met back in 2017 at UFC 217 where it was Thompson who was awarded the unanimous decision victory.

Masvidal has not fought since March of this year when he was defeated by Colby Covington (17-3 MMA). The 38 year old has lost 3 in a row and is looking to get back in the win column.

Would you like to see a Thompson vs Masvidal fight in the new year?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!