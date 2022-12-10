Conor McGregor opens as betting favorite in potential fight against Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor is favored to beat Michael Chandler.

On Thursday, UFC president Dana White spoke to ESPN and revealed that Chandler will likely be the opponent for McGregor’s return fight. It’s a scrap that many fans have called for, along with Chandler.

“I think at this point he’ll come back and look at the suitors,” Chandler told the media after UFC 281. “I don’t think I’m the easiest fight that he could take. But, I am the biggest fight that he could take. I think Conor McGregor stepping back in the Octagon does big numbers no matter what. But Conor McGregor stepping inside the octagon with me does staggering numbers. I respect him, I would love to see him come back and maybe I’ll be the guy that he comes back and fights.”

Now, after the news, BetOnline opened the odds for the fight and they have McGregor as a slight favorite over Chandler.

Conor McGregor -155

Michael Chandler +135

With McGregor being the betting favorite you would need to bet $155 on him to win $100 if the Irishman got his hand raised. If you like Chandler, a $100 bet would net you $135 if he won the fight.

Conor McGregor (22-6) is coming off back-to-back stoppage losses to Dustin Poirier. In his last fight, he broke his leg at the end of the first round and the fight was stopped. Since then, he has been rehabbing the leg. But, it does seem likely he will return in the beginning to middle of 2023.

Michael Chandler (23-8) suffered a submission loss to Poirier back in November at UFC 281. Prior to that, he knocked out Tony Ferguson to return to the win column after losing back-to-back fights to Justin Gaethje and to Charles Oliveira for the belt. In his UFC debut, the former Bellator champ knocked out Dan Hooker.

Who do you think would win, Conor McGregor or Michael Chandler?