Holly Holm shares post-fight celebration plans with Michelle Waterson, actor Mickey Rourke responds

UFC women’s bantamweight Holly Holm shared her post-fight celebration plans with Michelle Waterson and actor Mickey Rourke responded.

Holm defeated Irene Aldana via unanimous decision in the main event of Saturday night’s UFC Fight Island 4 card. Holm dominated the fight, controlling the range with her striking on the feet and then mixing in takedowns to show off a complete skillset. It’s a big win for Holm that keeps her in the top-five of the UFC women’s 135lbs division and moves her one step closer to getting that coveted rematch with UFC double champion Amanda Nunes.

Following the win on Fight Island, Holm took to her social media to tell her fans how she will celebrate. Waterson — Holm’s friend and her long-time teammate at Team Jackson – Wink — posted a video of the two dancing and Holm reposted it, saying she’ll join in the festivities when she gets back to the United States. Holm then got a surprise response from Academy Award-nominated actor Rourke, who told Holm he enjoyed watching the fight.

Haha!! Ready to get back and celebrate and dance with you! Thank you for the love!!! #repost @karatehottiemma Celebration dance!!! Love you @hollyholm you are my hero!

The interaction between Rourke and Holm is below.

Rourke: Great fight especially last rd. Resp m)

Holm: You rock thanks a million!!!!!

Not only did Holm have an exceptional performance in the Aldana fight, but getting the post-fight props from Rourke must have been a great feeling. Most important for Holm, though, is just getting her hand raised. She has struggled since her 2015 “KO of the Year” over Ronda Rousey to stay consistent in the Octagon, but she now has a two-fight win streak over Aldana and Raquel Pennington as she looks to move into title contention.

