James Gallagher responds to critics following victory at Bellator Europe

Bellator bantamweight prospect James Gallagher responded to his critics following his recent victory over Cal Ellenor at Bellator Europe.

The 23-year-old Gallagher made it look easy once again as he improved his pro record to 11-1 with the first-round finish over Ellenor. Gallagher has now won four straight fights since suffering his lone career defeat to Ricky Bandejas in 2018. However, Gallagher’s critics have pointed out that his wins have come against sub-par competition.

Gallagher has now fired back at his critics who were loud following his win over Ellenor. Here’s what Gallagher wrote on his Twitter as he fired back at those who are “hating.”

You keep hating I keep succeeding. Think about your own achievements and what you do day in day out before you make a tweet about mine. 23 years old earning big achieving big doing me and doing what I love. That’s what you really hate. — james gallagher (@StrabanimalMMA) October 4, 2020

Gallagher is an excellent young fighter and he continues to show that every time he steps into the Bellator cage. While it’s true that Gallagher’s competition hasn’t been elite by any means, he is doing what he has to do when he gets in there and finishes his opponents. At just age 23, he’s already 8-1 in Bellator with six of those wins coming by way of stoppage.

That being said, perhaps it’s time Gallagher gets another step up in competition. After losing to Bandejas, it was understandable that the Bellator matchmakers were careful in matching him up against opponents he could beat. But now that he’s proven that he’s a serious contender in the Bellator bantamweight division, perhaps it’s time he steps up in competition and fights someone who is closer to the top-10 of Bellator’s 135lbs weight class, such as Patchy Mix, who recently dissed Gallagher.

Do you think James Gallagher should get a step up in competition from Bellator?