UFC Fight Island 4 Results: Holly Holm dominates Irene Aldana

A key women’s bantamweight bout between Holly Holm and Irene Aldana headlines tonight’s UFC Fight Island 4 event in Abu Dhabi.

The UFC’s former women’s bantamweight champion, Holm (13-5 MMA), will enter tonight’s contest looking to build off the momentum from her unanimous decision victory over Raquel Pennington in January.

Prior to defeating ‘Rocky’ in Las Vegas, Holly Holm was coming off a knockout loss to reigning women’s champ-champ Amanda Nunes at UFC 239.

Meanwhile, Irene Aldana (12-5 MMA) will enter UFC Fight Island 4 on a two-fight win streak, her latest being a knockout victory over Ketlen Vieira this past December. The Mexican standout has gone 5-1 over her past six Octagon appearance ahead of tonight’s contest with Holm.

Round one begins and Holly Holm quickly takes the center of the Octagon. She lands a low kick. Aldana fires back but misses. A second low kick finds a home for the Mexican. She lands another. Holm responds with one of her own. She misses with a follow up combination. Another low kick connects for Irena Aldana. Holly Holm connects with a good hook over the top. She lands a nice jab behind it. Aldana circles but runs into another combination from Holm. The former champion with a low kick now. She comes forward with a flurry of punches, few of which find a home. Another blitz from Holly Holm. Aldana circles and then comes forward. Holm with a looping left and then a low kick. She comes in with another flurry of punches that ends with a uppercut. Aldana with a low kick but she is struggling to find her range. Holly Holm with a high kick attempt that partially connects. She lands a straight left. She shoots in and scores a brief takedown. Aldana scrambles back to her feet but the pressure is on from the former bantamweight queen. Another takedown attempt from Holm and she gets it to close out round one.

Round two begins and Irena Aldana lands a low kick and then a right hand. Holm responds with a nice counter. She goes low with a leg kick. Aldana looks to press the action but gets greeted by another Holly Holm combination. ‘The Preachers Daughter’ with a big left hand now. She is seemingly finding a home for her punches at will at this point. Another good left hook. Irene Aldana looks to switch things up and shoots for a takedown. Holm defends and then presses Aldana up against the cage. Holm with a trip and successfully takes the fight to the floor. She immediately moves to side control. Aldana gets back to half guard but Holm continues to look for a pass. Irene Aldana scrambles and gets back up to her feet. Holm with a beautiful combination and then a side kick. Aldana presses forward and closes out the round with a punch.

Round three begins and Irene Aldana lands a slapping low kick to start. She is putting on the pressure early but still getting caught by counter punches from Holly Holm. More action before Holm is able to trip Aldana down to the canvas. She secure dominant top position and then quickly moves to half guard. Three minutes remain as Holm begins to work some ground and pound. She moves to side control and looks for a kimura submission. Aldana is wise to it and breaks free. Holly Holm with some hard body shot. She moves to full mount and begins unloading heavy strikes. Holm with some hammer fists now. Aldana scrambles to her feet but Holm remains all over her. Finally some separation for Irena. She looks to work her way inside but gets tagged by a left hand. A side kick from Holly now. She shoots in for a takedown but Aldana says no. Holm with a good kick to the body before the horn sounds to end round three.

Round four of the UFC Fight Island 4 main event begins and Holly Holm connects with a hard jab to get things started. Side kicks and body kicks now from Holm. The former champion looks terrific this evening. She circles and lands a jab. Another side kick from Holm. She is battering Aldana who is showcasing her toughness if nothing else. Holm shoots in for a takedown and gets it. Holm postures up and then stands. She unloads some low kicks and then lets Aldana stand back up. Holm with another heavy low kick. She follows that up with a side kick as Irene swings and misses with a punch. Holm with a left hand over the top. She smashes Aldana with another side kick to the body. Holly Holm with another takedown attempt but this one is denied. She lands a jab and the eats a hook from Irene Aldana. Holm with another side kick. The horn sounds to end round four.

The fifth and final round of the UFC Fight Island 4 headliner begins and Holly Holm immediately begins battering Irene Aldana with a flurry of jabs. She circles to her left and lands a precision left hand. That was beautiful. Another low kick now from the former champion. Aldana paws with her jab but just cannot find any consistency. Holm with a side kick and then another. Aldana leaps with a hook but falls well short. Holly Holm continues to circle as Aldana swings and misses with punches. Holly with a big left hand. Just over a minute remains. Holm feints with a takedown and then lands a right hand over the top. She shoots in for a takedown and gets it. Holly begins working from full guard. Both ladies are swinging punches. Aldana scrambles back up but eats a head kick. She remains standing as Holm unloads a flurry of punches. A big side kick to the head from Holm. She rushes in with more punches. What an amazing performance.

Official UFC Fight Island 4 Result: Holly Holm def. Irene Aldana by unanimous decision

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on October 3, 2020