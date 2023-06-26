PFL 6 Fighter salaries: Shane Burgos takes home $100k

The PFL (Professional Fighters League) made it’s return this past Friday, and Shane Burgos was among the top earners.

Burgos, 32, left the UFC in 2022 and subsequently signed on with the PFL .

It was to be Shane Burgos (16-4 MMA) vs Yamato Nishikawa (21-5 MMA) in a lightweight bout at PFL 6, which saw ‘Hurricane’ get the victory via unanimous decision. Along with the win, Burgos claimed a cool $100,000.00 salary.

Burgos was just one of five fighters who earned a $100K payday last Friday night.

Other notables included Olivier Aubin-Mercier (19-5 MMA) who defeated Anthony Romero (12-2 MMA) via knockout in a lightweight bout.

Sadibou Sy (15-6 MMA) defeated Shane Mitchell (13-6 MMA) via way of knockout in a welterweight match-up.

Magomed Magomedkerimov (32-6 MMA) defeated welterweight David Zawada (18-9 MMA) via TKO to put him in the 2023 playoffs.

Natan Schulte (25-5 MMA) defeated Raush Manfio (17-5 MMA) by unanimous decision in their lightweight bout.

A full list of the salaries for the PFL 6 card can be seen below:

Shane Burgos: $100,000

Olivier Aubin-Mercier: $100,000

Sadibou Sy: $100,000

Magomed Magomedkerimov: $100,000

Natan Schulte: $100,000

Magomed Umalatov: $86,000

Clay Collard: $62,000

Stevie Ray: $50,000

Jarrah Al-Silawi: $50,000

Abdullah Alkahtani: $40,000

Carlos Leal: $32,000

Raush Manfio: $30,000

Bruno Miranda: $26,000

Alex Martinez: $22,000

David Zawada: $20,000

Solomon Renfro: $20,000

Brahyam Zurcher: $19,000

Yamato Nishikawa: $18,000

Nayib Lopez: $16,000

Anthony Romero: $15,000

Shane Mitchell: $10,000

Mike Bardsley: $3,000

Lamar Brown: $3,000

The salaries were confirmed in an email to ‘MMA Fighting‘ by The Georgia Athletic and Entertainment Commission.

