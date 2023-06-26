PFL 6 Fighter salaries: Shane Burgos takes home $100k
The PFL (Professional Fighters League) made it’s return this past Friday, and Shane Burgos was among the top earners.
Burgos, 32, left the UFC in 2022 and subsequently signed on with the PFL .
It was to be Shane Burgos (16-4 MMA) vs Yamato Nishikawa (21-5 MMA) in a lightweight bout at PFL 6, which saw ‘Hurricane’ get the victory via unanimous decision. Along with the win, Burgos claimed a cool $100,000.00 salary.
Burgos was just one of five fighters who earned a $100K payday last Friday night.
Other notables included Olivier Aubin-Mercier (19-5 MMA) who defeated Anthony Romero (12-2 MMA) via knockout in a lightweight bout.
Sadibou Sy (15-6 MMA) defeated Shane Mitchell (13-6 MMA) via way of knockout in a welterweight match-up.
Magomed Magomedkerimov (32-6 MMA) defeated welterweight David Zawada (18-9 MMA) via TKO to put him in the 2023 playoffs.
Natan Schulte (25-5 MMA) defeated Raush Manfio (17-5 MMA) by unanimous decision in their lightweight bout.
A full list of the salaries for the PFL 6 card can be seen below:
Shane Burgos: $100,000
Olivier Aubin-Mercier: $100,000
Sadibou Sy: $100,000
Magomed Magomedkerimov: $100,000
Natan Schulte: $100,000
Magomed Umalatov: $86,000
Clay Collard: $62,000
Stevie Ray: $50,000
Jarrah Al-Silawi: $50,000
Abdullah Alkahtani: $40,000
Carlos Leal: $32,000
Raush Manfio: $30,000
Bruno Miranda: $26,000
Alex Martinez: $22,000
David Zawada: $20,000
Solomon Renfro: $20,000
Brahyam Zurcher: $19,000
Yamato Nishikawa: $18,000
Nayib Lopez: $16,000
Anthony Romero: $15,000
Shane Mitchell: $10,000
Mike Bardsley: $3,000
Lamar Brown: $3,000
The salaries were confirmed in an email to ‘MMA Fighting‘ by The Georgia Athletic and Entertainment Commission.
Were you watching last Friday? What do you think of the salaries earned by Shane Burgos and the other PFL fighters?
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Professional Fighters League (PFL) Shane Burgos