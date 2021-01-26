Dan Hardy once again takes aim at Herb Dean, this time over stoppage in Amanda Ribas fight

UFC commentator Dan Hardy has revived his “feud” with Herb Dean over his stoppage in the Amanda Ribas fight at UFC 257.

Ribas was beaten by Marina Rodriguez this past weekend through a string of vicious attacks, but after a moment of hesitation, the aforementioned Herb Dean allowed the fight to go on for a few seconds longer – which caused Ribas to sustain even more damage from Rodriguez.

Hardy and Dean were embroiled in a back and forth both in person and on social media back in the summer due to how the latter handled Jai Herbert’s defeat to Francisco Trinaldo, and now, Hardy has made it clear that he feels Dean made another crucial mistake.

Jesus… 🤦🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️ Here we are again. An elbow and a power punch that weren’t necessary. From #GoldStandard to #OldStandard #KnowYourJob — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) January 24, 2021

While Hardy will certainly be receiving some attention for these comments, it should also be noted that his analysis work is starting to go viral this week too. That’s because, in his preview of the Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor rematch, Hardy pointed out that kicks to McGregor’s lead leg could open up a route to victory for “The Diamond”.

“[McGregor is] fighting another southpaw here and what we know about McGregor is, because he lifts all of his weight off his rear leg when he’s fighting, he puts all of his weight on his lead leg,” Hardy said in a breakdown on his YouTube channel (via The Body Lock). “So if Poirier can start chopping away at that lead leg, it nullifies big chunks of McGregor’s game. It effectively breaks the handle of the spear because McGregor now can’t plant all of his weight onto that lead leg to throw that left hand over the top with all his power. Because that leg is going to be dead and to put weight on it is going to be painful.

“We know how effective a calf kick can be,” Hardy continued. “A calf kick being singular. You only need to land one in the right shot and that can effectively be a round or two where that is a nullified limb. If Poirier is able to land that early, the threat of the left hand is significantly diminished as well as the kicking game. Because the majority of it is left leg so he needs to plant all of his weight on his right leg to throw all of those kicks.

“So if you dismantle that leg in the early rounds, that puts Poirier in a position where he can force McGregor into a position where he may have to work, clinch or wrestle. And that forces him to work which — long-term game plan — would be valuable.”

