Breaking! Jose Aldo is out of UFC 250, Dominick Cruz will now challenge Henry Cejudo

Former UFC featherweight kingpin Jose Aldo will no longer be challenging Henry Cejudo for the promotions bantamweight title at UFC 250.

As reported by Combate, Aldo’s removal from the event stems from the Covid-19 pandemic which has forced the legend to remain in Brazil.

UFC 250 was originally slated to place in Aldo’s home nation, but the virus outbreak has forced the promotion to seek a new venue and location, likely on US soul.

Stepping in on short notice for Jose Aldo is none other than former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz.

‘The Dominator’ has not competed inside the Octagon since losing the 135-pound strap to Cody Garbrandt at UFC 207 in December of 2016.

Although Cruz recently called for the Cejudo bout, the announcement is still shocking given Dominick’s long layoff.

Nonetheless, Dominick Cruz will challenge Henry Cejudo at UFC 250 on May 9.

It did not take long for ‘Triple C’ to respond to Dominick Cruz, Cejudo fired back with the following.

“Keep begging me!”

Macelo Russio of Combate would later confirm Cruz’s statement.

Henry Cejudo (15-2 MMA) captured the promotions vacant bantamweight title at UFC 238 by defeating Marlon Moraes by way of TKO.

Henry Cejudo (15-2 MMA) captured the promotions vacant bantamweight title at UFC 238 by defeating Marlon Moraes by way of TKO.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on April 9, 2020