Henry Cejudo roasts Dominick Cruz over his criticism of Daniel Cormier: “Even Keith Peterson can’t save you from your boring ass commentary”

Henry Cejudo has come to the defence of Daniel Cormier after Dominick Cruz criticized the latter’s commentary work.

While the focus for Dominick Cruz should be on his fight against Pedro Munhoz at UFC 269 this weekend, he seems to have been sidetracked after comments he made regarding the commentary of Daniel Cormier. Cruz said that he “mutes” Cormier whenever he’s in the booth, prompting DC to confront Cruz about his remarks.

One man who was watching this ordeal pretty closely is none other than former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo who had the following to say on the matter.

Shut your damn mouth Dominick Snooze 😴 You must've not done your homework when I slept you. Did you forget about my Olympic gold medal then?🥇 Even Keith Peterson can't save you from your boring ass commentary 🚬🍻 There's a reason you're on the prelims! #UFC269 #bendtheknee https://t.co/JWt01VCo80 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 9, 2021

Cejudo is referring to the fact that in their sitdown face-off, Cruz mistakenly called Cormier an Olympic gold medalist – when in reality, he didn’t even make it onto the podium when he went to the Beijing Games in 2008.

“Triple C” has a close connection with Cormier as a result of both men being on the US wrestling squad in that year, with Cejudo going on to capture the gold. On the other hand, Cejudo also has history with Cruz after finishing the former champion back at UFC 249 when they met with the UFC bantamweight championship being on the line.

Heading into such a blockbuster event, it’s odd to think one of the biggest feuds could end up being between two commentators.

