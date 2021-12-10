Dana White explains why he doesn’t “see much point” in booking a trilogy fight between Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko

UFC president Dana White has revealed that he doesn’t see much point in booking a trilogy fight between Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko.

This Saturday night, Amanda Nunes will once again defend her UFC bantamweight title when she goes head to head with Julianna Pena. The majority of fans are backing her to secure the win, but some are already looking ahead to a potential third fight between the champion and Valentina Shevchenko.

As appealing as that is to the masses, though, Dana White admitted during an interview with TSN that the idea isn’t exactly his favourite.

“I don’t know if that fight needs to happen,” White said. “I don’t know. I’ve thought about it a lot. You know they’re both incredible in their own weight classes. They already fought twice. Why do it again?

“I would imagine if they wanted to do it bad enough and the fans wanted it bad enough, I would do it but I don’t see much point in it.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

In their first meeting back at UFC 196, Amanda Nunes beat Valentina Shevchenko via unanimous decision in a bout that wasn’t particularly contentious. In the rematch at UFC 215, however, a lot of fans and pundits felt as if Shevchenko should’ve gotten her hand raised – instead of losing via split decision.

Shevchenko hasn’t lost since that night and has instead gone on a phenomenal run as the leader of the flyweight division. Nunes is still as good as she’s ever been but after hinting at retirement several times, the UFC may not have long left to book the trilogy.

