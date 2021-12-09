Video | Daniel Cormier confronts Dominick Cruz for suggesting he mutes his commentary work

Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier was not happy about the recent comments made by his colleague Dominick Cruz.

Cruz (23-3 MMA), who is set to return to the Octagon at UFC 269 against Pedro Munhoz (19-6 MMA), took a shot at his broadcast partner in Cormier during today’s media day session.

“I watch Anik do so much homework leading up to a fight. People have no idea how much homework he has to do to be prepared for that, and the most kudos goes to him. He leads us in the broadcast with how he talks,” Cruz said at media day. “When it comes to Daniel Cormier, I usually mute it. I love ‘DC’, he’s my friend, but to me, from my experience, he doesn’t do the homework.

“He wants to get in and out, get the job done, make his money. And I think he cares about us, but it’s just different. He doesn’t do the preparation from my experience,” Cruz continued about Cormier. “He might now. I’m hoping he watches some film this time on my fight so he knows what I’m doing and why I’m doing it. But I’m not gonna hold my breath on that, that’s for sure.”

After catching word of Cruz’s rather harsh remarks, Daniel Cormier decided to confront his co-worker during a interview on his YouTube channel.

“It feels good,” Cruz said of returning to fight at UFC 269. “I just like talking to you man. Let’s talk.”

“Of course we like talking,” Cormier replied. “That’s why we talk privately at times also. You know what I mean.”

“Well we don’t have to do it private,” Dominick Cruz suggested. “We’re right here.”

“Well, we talk privately. That’s why it proves that we love to talk,” Daniel Cormier responded. “But right now we’re talking on air.”

“So let’s talk privately on air,” Cruz said.

“So let me ask you a question. But wait, that’s the problem. That’s the problem,” Cormier explained. “The things we talk about privately we aren’t supposed to say in public.”

“And who made that? Who made that rule?” Cruz questioned Cormier.

“That’s our rule,” Daniel Cormier replied. “You say so many things privately that I would never repeat publicly.”

“No,” Cruz said. “I’ve never said anything. I did not say anything that you wouldn’t want me to say in public. I held you accountable. It’s different. Accountability is love.”

“No it isn’t,” Daniel Cormier scoffed. “It’s only love in your mind Dominick.

“Accountability is love,” Dominick Cruz explained. “Listen if you hold your kid accountable for missing something, is it love? Do you do it because you love them?”

“But what are you holding me accountable for?” Cormier questioned.

“Not watching film,” Cruz concluded.

What do you think of the back and forth banter between former UFC champions Daniel Cormier and Dominick Cruz? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!