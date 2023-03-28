Jorge Masvidal says the best middleweight fighter in the world competes outside of the UFC: “He’s just a beast”

UFC star Jorge Masvidal has named a fighter outside of the promotion as the best middleweight on the planet.

Across the entirety of his mixed martial arts career, Jorge Masvidal has competed against some of the best fighters in the world. In addition to that, he’s also trained alongside a lot of absolute killers, too.

His run at American Top Team has allowed him to lock horns with some real superstars. That doesn’t just go for welterweight, either, as he also competes with those at a higher – and sometimes even lower – weight class.

With UFC 287 on the horizon, there’s a lot of talk about who the best middleweight in the world is. Some think it’s Alex Pereira, and others believe Israel Adesanya is still the top dog, even though he isn’t champion.

In the eyes of ‘Gamebred’, though, Bellator’s own Johnny Eblen is the man standing alone at the top of the mountain.

UFC Welterweight Jorge Masvidal (@GamebredFighter) believes @BellatorMMA Middleweight Champion Johnny Eblen (@JohnnyEblen) is the best Middleweight in the world. (video: Joe Rogan Experience) pic.twitter.com/HqV2cmLn03 — Combat Sports Today 📰 (@CSTodayNews) March 27, 2023

“The best middleweight right now, his name is Johnny Eblen. He’s at Bellator. This guy can wrestle, this guy can punch, this guy can kick, he’s just a beast. We’ve been sharpening iron, me and him, forever. There’s days that he f***ing runs me over, there’s days that I do very well, that I hold my own and we have great sessions.”

Masvidal praises Eblen

At the age of 31, Johnny Eblen currently holds an unbeaten 13-0 record in MMA. He is the Bellator middleweight champion, defeating Gegard Mousasi to earn the belt.

He’s certainly an intriguing fighter and he proved just how good he is by defending the championship against Anatoly Tokov. Now, many wonder whether or not he’ll eventually try and make the shift over to UFC.

Do you agree with Jorge Masvidal regarding Johnny Eblen’s status amongst the top middleweights in the world? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!