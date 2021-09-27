Henry Cejudo rips Alex Volkanovski following his win over Brian Ortega at UFC 266: “You almost got choked out by a Modelo model”

Former two-division champion Henry Cejudo was clearly not impressed by Alex Volkanovski’s win over Brian Ortega at UFC 266.

Volkanovski (23-1 MMA) squared off with Ortega (15-2 MMA) in the headliner of last night’s pay-per-view event in Las Vegas. The fight proved to be a thrilling five-round affair. Alex Volkanovski was able to get the better of Brian Ortega in rounds one and two. Then, in round three, ‘T-City’ stormed back and nearly finished the fight with a pair of submission attempts. However, ‘Alexander The Great’ would ultimately escape both of Ortega’s chokehold threats and went on to score a dominant decision victory.

While many fighters applauded Volkanovski and Ortega for their efforts at UFC 266, Henry Cejudo not among those singing praises. Instead, ‘Triple C’ suggested that he would take the soul of “Alexander the Average” after watching Saturday’s title fight.

Alex Volkanovski was quick to dismiss Cejudo’s remarks, claiming he would “squash the little germ”.

That notion obviously did not sit well with the former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion, as Henry Cejudo fired back with the following comments on Twitter.

The real Alexander the Great took over the World at 20…you almost got choked out by a Modelo model. I’m coming for you Fun Sized Matt Serra! 🏆🏆🏆+🏆 https://t.co/UKdKeuLrTP — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 26, 2021

Henry Cejudo (16-2 MMA) last competed in at UFC 249 in May of 2020, where he successfully defended his bantamweight strap with a TKO victory over Dominick Cruz. Immediately following the conclusion of that contest, ‘Triple C’ would announce his retirement from the sport of mixed martial arts.

It did not take long for Cejudo to start flirting with the idea of a comeback, and he now seems more fixated than ever before at scoring a fight with Alex Volkanovski.

If Henry Cejudo was able to dethrone the Australian champion in a potential superfight, he would become the first man to earn UFC titles in three different weight divisions.