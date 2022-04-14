Henry Cejudo responds after Michael Bisping suggests that he’s not big enough to beat Alexander Volkanovski

Henry Cejudo has rejected Michael Bisping’s opinion that he is too small to overcome UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski.

Last week, Henry Cejudo announced that he will be re-entering the USADA testing pool with the intention of returning to active competition. It comes almost two years after his initial retirement from mixed martial arts at UFC 249 and while he’s teased a comeback on several occasions, many didn’t really know whether or not he would pull the trigger on it.

His main focus seems to be on capturing the featherweight title in order to become the first fighter to win a belt at three weight classes in the UFC. At the same time, he’s also teased a return to bantamweight where he’d likely challenge current champion Aljamain Sterling.

After Michael Bisping questioned whether or not Cejudo would be able to successfully go after someone like Volkanovski at 145 pounds, “Triple C” sent a stern message back to the former middleweight champ.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

I will prove you wrong hall of famer. @bisping I’m after everybody that doesn’t believe in C4. https://t.co/poHqkKlhq8 pic.twitter.com/kxzimqzRR1 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 13, 2022

“I will prove you wrong hall of famer. @bisping I’m after everybody that doesn’t believe in C4.”

While the cringe side of his act has been particularly prevalent over the course of the last few years, there’s no denying that Cejudo has taken a more serious approach since announcing his comeback. There’s no guarantee it’s going to stick once the build-up to his return fight begins, but either way, this is a man on a mission.

Do you agree with Michael Bisping that Henry Cejudo is too small to successfully defeat Alex Volkanovski?