Andy Ruiz Jr. set to face Tyrone Spong at Triller Fight Club event

Former heavyweight world champion Andy Ruiz Jr will return to the ring later this year to take on Tyrone Spong.

Regardless of whether you’re a hardcore or casual boxing fan, the name Andy Ruiz Jr will almost certainly ring a bell. The Mexican sensation is best known for his stunning TKO win over Anthony Joshua which, to this day, is regarded as one of the biggest upsets in heavyweight boxing history.

While Joshua did manage to take the belts back later that same year, Ruiz Jr will always be remembered for that performance and how stunning it really was.

Now, as per Mike Coppinger, he’ll get back into the squared circle later this summer for a showdown with Tyrone Spong.

Former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. will meet ex-Glory Kickboxing champion Tyrone Spong in a 10-round pay-per-view bout on July 16 at Plaza de Toros in Mexico City, Triller Fight Club announced Wednesday. (h/t @MikeCoppinger) pic.twitter.com/uEytsXzhsy — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) April 13, 2022

The contest will go down in Mexico City on July 16 and will mark the first pro boxing fight for Spong (14-0) since way back in August 2019. His last competitive appearance in combat sports came at Eagle FC 44 when he was beaten via strikes by Sergei Kharitonov.

A lot of fans have reacted negatively to this news with many wanting to see Ruiz Jr focus on a more serious challenge in the heavyweight division. Alas, while we may not like it, an emphatic win could set “The Destroyer” up for another big fight later this year.

