Dana White reacts to Charles Oliveira dominating Tony Ferguson at UFC 256

Dana White shared his thoughts on Charles Oliveira’s dominant victory over Tony Ferguson during tonight’s UFC 256 post-fight press conference.

The surging lightweight contender, Oliveira (30-8 MMA), had entered tonight’s co-main event looking to extend his current win streak to eight in a row. ‘Do Bronx’ had earned stoppages in all seven of his previous wins, and was looking to do the same to Ferguson this evening.

Meanwhile, Tony Ferguson entered UFC 256 hoping to rebound from his fifth round TKO loss to Justin Gaethje this past April at UFC 249. Prior to that setback, ‘El Cucuy’ had strung together a sensational twelve-fight winning streak.

UFC President Dana White had previously stated that the winner of tonight’s Oliveira vs. Ferguson bout would position themselves nicely for a future title shot.

Tonight’s highly anticipated co-headliner did not prove to be the competitive contest most were expecting. Instead, Charles Oliveira was able to dominate Tony Ferguson both in the standup and on the ground, on route to a unanimous decision victory.

Speaking at tonight’s UFC 256 post-fight press conference, Dana White shared his thoughts on Charles Oliveira’s sensational performance.

“He is definitely one of the best in the world in the nastiest division in the sport.“ – White said.

The brash UFC boss then gave some props to Tony Ferguson for not tapping out to Oliveira’s armbar submission attempt in Round 1.

“10 out of 10 people would have tapped to that armbar but somehow Tony Ferguson survived.” – Dana White concluded.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 12, 2020