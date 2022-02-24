Henry Cejudo names his top five UFC fighters, Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn’t make the cut

Henry Cejudo, ‘Triple C’ has named his top five UFC fighters when speaking with Dave Schmulenson on ‘The Triple C & Schmo Show’, their YouTube podcast.

When asked by the Schmo, Cejudo, wearing a crown, stated these were his top 5:

Triple C

The King of Cringe

C4

The Greatest Combat Athlete

Henry Cejudo

Hmmm, that sounds a bit arrogant? OK, it was just humour. Cejudo did offer us a more realistic list – ‘The Kings List’ which consisted of:

Jon Jones Demetrious Johnson Anderson Silva Henry Cejudo Georges St-Pierre

‘Triple C’ speaking about himself, continued:

“I literally beat the best guys in the world. I beat three Hall of Famers’ in my last four fights, Demetrious Johnson, T.J. Dillashaw and Dominick Cruz.”

Apparently Khabib Nurmagomedov did not make it into Cejudos’ top 5 list of fighters. When asked about the omission of ‘The Eagle‘, Henry Cejudo replied:

“I believe he’s top 10, he’s only had 12 fights in the UFC like me. If he was to win a second bout and there was another title then he would even be above me because he’d be undefeated. How many Hall of Famers’ has he beat?”

