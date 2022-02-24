“I’m here to finish him” – Gegard Mousasi looks ahead to Austin Vanderford clash at Bellator 275

Bellator middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi has made it clear that his intention is to finish Austin Vanderford at Bellator 275 tomorrow night.

Ever since signing for Bellator back in 2017, Gegard Mousasi has set out to prove what he’s believed for years – that “The Dreamcatcher” is the best middleweight in all of mixed martial arts. With a 6-1 record in the promotion and two stints with the belt, he’s done a pretty good job of putting himself in the running.

This Friday in Dublin, he’ll face a sizeable challenge when he comes face to face with unbeaten contender Austin Vanderford. While the American Top Team star is a credible threat, Mousasi told BJPENN.com on Wednesday that he’s not planning on letting this one go to the judges’ scorecards.

“I beat Douglas Lima, Machida, but it was not that impressive. I won clearly, I felt, but I’m getting paid well so I have to finish people. I have that mentality for this fight. It’s better to look crisp, but I’m here to finish him. So yeah, 100%, I’m going to go for the finish.”

When the 36-year-old makes the walk at 3Arena in front of a lively Irish crowd, he’ll be doing so for the 58th time since turning pro back in 2003. After almost two decades in the game, Mousasi has a few different theories as to why he’s been able to stay at the top level for so long.

“They didn’t pay me enough otherwise I would’ve retired a long time ago [laughs]! I think luck, no injuries, or very difficult injuries I couldn’t come back from. My mentality, coming back stronger from losses, my team around me, and not believing the hype around me, or whatever. I’m very humble, I think. I’m professional – I train, when I have a fight I train.”

The main card gets underway at 4pm EST tomorrow evening with the prelims commencing at 1pm EST.

Do you think Gegard Mousasi will successfully defend his middleweight crown for the third time against Austin Vanderford? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!