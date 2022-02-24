Chad Mendes claims he made more in his BKFC debut than he did for fighting Conor McGregor at UFC 189

Chad Mendes made his BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) debut last weekend, February 19, 2022. Mendes scored a knockout win over Joshuah Alvarez in a fight that lasted four rounds.

Mendes is still under contract with the UFC but got permission to compete in the BKFC bout. ‘Money’ last fought in the featherweight division at UFC 232 back in December of 2018. That fight resulted in a loss by KO to Alexander Volkanovski.

In speaking to Ariel Helwani on ‘The MMA Hour’, Mendes revealed that he made more money in his BKFC debut that he has ever made in the UFC. Acknowledging that he was even paid more than the UFC bout with Conor McGregor, although if should be noted that fight took place way back in 2015.

“Yeah, it’s true [I made more than my time in the UFC]. Including Conor. Close to that, but yeah, more.” said Mendes.

Continuing to speak about BKFC, Mendes said (h/t Sportskeeda):

“I feel blessed to finally have an opportunity like this to go in there and do something that I find as fun as it is, and doing something I love and getting that amount of money to do it.”

Speaking about the UFC, the 36 year old commented:

“Ultimately, like I said, I’m still under UFC contract, I still have three fights on that deal… It’s so awesome to see them doing that (allowing him to fight for another promotion), I mean, I honestly expected a ‘hell no’.”

Chad Mendes has two fights remaining on his BKFC contract and is thankful he was given the opportunity by the UFC to be able to fight outside of the Octagon.

With so much controversy in the news lately concerning fighter pay in the UFC or lack thereof, the news that Mendes got paid more in his BKFC debut is sure to raise some eyebrows. Not only that but the fact that the UFC allowed him to fight in another promotion while still under contract with the UFC, is sure to cause hard feelings with other fighters who haven’t been granted that same luxury.

