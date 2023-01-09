Henry Cejudo jokes that he’s ready to fight Dana White’s wife: “She can get it too”

Henry Cejudo has joked that he’s ready to fight Dana White’s wife in a controversial comment posted to social media.

We all know that Henry Cejudo can be a controversial figure. The man known as ‘Triple C’ has spent the last few years forming a brand new persona for himself. As opposed to being a humble flyweight, he now comes out with some outrageous remarks with the aim of keeping the spotlight on himself.

Sometimes, however, it can be easy to go too far.

As many fans know, UFC president Dana White recently apologized for striking his wife after footage of the incident was released by TMZ. The issue has divided opinion within the MMA community with many believing he should be punished.

Alas, during a recent reply to a comment on his Instagram, Cejudo had the following to say in response to a fan.

Fan: “Cejudo vs Dana Whites wife”

Cejudo: “I”m ready, she could get it too”

In the post itself, Cejudo confirmed that plans are in place for him to face Aljamain Sterling for the UFC bantamweight championship later this year.

Cejudo crosses the line

“I’m breaking this here at LFA. Aljizzlame is next. The only problem is he keeps ducking Triple C! He doesn’t want the smoke. He’s fat. He looks like Whoopie Goldberg! He absolutely makes me sick. He’s dodging the Triple C and by the time I get to him he will bend the knee. The UFC is looking at March 5.”

Quotes via Sportskeeda

Cejudo may think this is all just fun and games. Unfortunately for him, many don’t take too kindly to joking around about domestic violence.

What do you think about Henry Cejudo’s comments regarding Dana White’s wife? Should he make an apology? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!