The UFC’s parent company Endeavor listed as one of three possible buyers of the WWE

Endeavor, the parent company of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, have been listed as a potential buyer for WWE.

While some fans may not like it, WWE and UFC have a lot in common. They aren’t directly linked in the combat sports space but they’ve certainly had crossovers before.

CM Punk, Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez are just a few names that come to mind. In addition to that, Dana White and Vince McMahon have also had a lot of dialogue with one another over the years.

It was recently announced that Vince McMahon would be returning to WWE after being forced to leave due to a scandal. As part of that return, McMahon will be pursuing the possibility of a sale for the company.

As it turns out, Endeavor may be interested in getting in on the act.

Most plausible buyers of WWE seem to be Comcast (NBCU's parent) and Endeavor (UFC's parent), maybe Amazon. These companies and any business partners have to weigh whether they want to do business with Vince, whose scandals Stephanie has previously said hurt ad sales last summer. — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) January 6, 2023

WWE’s big move

NBCUniversal already broadcasts Monday Night RAW, and streams the WWE Network on their Peacock service. As such, you’d have to imagine they will be the frontrunners.

Still, it’s interesting to think about the possibilities if WWE and UFC were under the same roof. Endeavor bought UFC for $4 billion back in 2016 and given how well things have gone since then financially, it’s not hard to picture them getting into the pro wrestling game.

