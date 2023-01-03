Fighters react after video emerges of Dana White slapping his wife

Fighters are reacting after a video emerged of Dana White slapping his wife at a New Years Eve party.

It was this past New Years Eve, when an argument occurred between Dana White and his wife Anne at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Anne proceeded to hit Dana and he struck her back. A video of the altercation was released by TMZ yesterday, January 2nd.

White became the UFC president back in 2001 and re-signed a seven-year contract in 2019. The 53 year old’s net worth is estimated to be in excess of $500 million dollars. Anne and Dana have 3 children and have been married for almost 30 years.

Dana White has acknowledged responsibility for the incident, is embarrassed and wants to focus on his family at this time. The two White’s are asking for privacy – but that is not happening.

While the UFC has not officially commented on what took place New Years Eve, many fighters have taken to social media to weigh in:

Dan Hardy took to ‘Twitter’:

It’s hard to know what to Tweet in moments like this…#StopTheFight — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) January 3, 2023

Former UFC title challenger Jake Shields wrote:

Fighters are the most loyal people in the world and I don't see a single one defending Dana That tells you all you need to know about him — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) January 3, 2023

Brendan Schaub weighed in tweeting:

All jokes aside. Handled it the right way. https://t.co/jZUDGKkeCf — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) January 3, 2023

Derek Bruson took to ‘Twitter’:

If I post my meme I’m getting fired😂😂😂 start me a gofundme and I’ll do it — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) January 3, 2023

Gray Maynard tweeted with a video:

Deron Winn took to ‘Twitter’:

Trash. But sadly, nothing will happen. https://t.co/bryyCApoU3 — Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) January 3, 2023

All in all a very unfortunate way to bring in 2023 for the White family.

Do you agree with some fighters that nothing will be done or are you of the opinion that Dana White has to go?

