Henry Cejudo explains why he isn’t giving Alexander Volkanovski a chance in UFC 284 title fight with Islam Makhachev: “There’s nothing that Alexander can do”

Henry Cejudo has explained why he doesn’t like Alexander Volkanovski’s chances against Islam Makhachev at UFC 284.

This weekend, Alexander Volkanovski will dare to be great in his home country of Australia. He will take on Islam Makhachev with the UFC lightweight championship being on the line.

If he wins, he will become a two-weight UFC champion. However, the featherweight king isn’t considered to be the favourite by many.

A lot of folks believe that the superior wrestling of Makhachev will just prove to be too much, in addition to the size advantage he possesses. Of course, Volkanovski and his team will be the first ones to tell you that they can overcome just about anything.

Henry Cejudo, meanwhile, isn’t convinced that Volk has what it takes.

“There’s nothing that Alexander can do because of what the sport of wrestling has taught Islam,” Cejudo said. “I competed in Dagestan. I’ve been humbled in Dagestan. I owe a lot of my success to Dagestan… Islam, where he comes from, and the lineage of Olympic champions and world champions; all these different disciplines in his country… He can get the best of the best.

Cejudo doesn’t favour Volkanovski

“This is why I just feel like it’s gonna be too much work for Alexander. Courage though, I gotta give him that. It’s ballsy for what he’s doing. But I just think that it’s gonna be easy work for Islam,” Cejudo added.

It’s been clear for all to see that Cejudo wants to take on Volkanovski, likely in an attempt to become the first ever three-weight UFC champion.

Still, based on what he’s saying, you’d have to say there are lots of people out there who will agree with his prediction.

