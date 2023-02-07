Just Scrap Radio Ep. 109 with Jimmy Crute, Parker Porter, Don Shainis, and Blake Bilder

The 109th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC 284.

We’re first joined by the 12th-ranked UFC light heavyweight Jimmy Crute (2:48). UFC heavyweight Parker Porter (14:28) comes on. Next, UFC featherweight Don Shainis (31:39) stops by. Closing out the program is UFC featherweight Blake Bilder (47:08).

Jimmy Crute opens up the show to preview his UFC 284 main card fight against Alonzo Menifield. Jimmy talks about the layoff and rehabbing his knee and having his return fight in Australia. He then talks about what he learned in the back-to-back losses to Jamahal Hill and Anthony Smith and whether or not he was surprised to get Menifield. Crute also touches on the light heavyweight division and his goals for 2023.

Parker Porter comes on to preview his UFC 284 main card fight against Justin Tafa. Parker talks about his loss to Jailton Almeida, and then being booked to face Slim Trabelsi and the fight being off due to the dispute between Ali Abdelaziz and Fernand Lopez. He then talks about going to Australia and what a win over Tafa does for him.

Don Shainis joins the show to preview his UFC 284 fight against Jack Jenkins. Don talks about going to Australia and having his dad in his corner. He also talks about his debut loss and what he learned from that. He then says he was familiar with Jenkins and is excited about this matchup as he expects it to be a barn burner.

Blake Bilder closes out the program to preview his UFC 284 fight against Shane Young. Blake talks about his win on the Contender Series and making his debut in Australia against a veteran in Young. He talks about what a win does for him and his goal for 2023.

