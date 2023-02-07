Dana White reveals he paid Doo Ho Choi his win money following “insane” point deduction at UFC Vegas 68

UFC president Dana White has confirmed that he paid Doo Ho Choi his win money despite the majority draw against Kyle Nelson.

After over two years away due to mandatory military service, Doo Ho Choi returned to action last weekend. He went toe to toe with Kyle Nelson and given that he was coming off the back of three straight losses, we’d say he was pretty hungry to secure the win.

Many felt as if he did, and the judges did believe he won more rounds than Nelson. However, as a result of the referee deducting a point from him for a controversial illegal headbutt in the third round, the contest was ruled a majority draw.

Plenty of pundits voiced their outrage on social media. Dana White, meanwhile, went one step further behind the scenes.

“Absolutely not,” White flatly responded, when asked if he thought the point deduction was warranted. “I thought it was insane and it cost him the fight. I paid him his win money. He won that fight, so I paid him… Listen, it was a tough fight. In my opinion, Choi won the fight. Sometimes the refereeing and the judging aren’t perfect. Sometimes I do what I can do, take it into my own hands, and I felt like that kid got robbed by that ridiculous call.”

Quotes via MMA News

Choi walks home a winner – kind of

This wouldn’t have been the kind of return Choi was hoping for in his UFC comeback fight. Still, he was in an entertaining bout, and you can bet Dana White will reward him for that with a big name in his next outing.

Do you agree with Dana White’s belief that Doo Ho Choi should’ve been given the win here? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!