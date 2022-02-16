Henry Cejudo explains decision to coach Korean Zombie for UFC 273 title fight: “If you’re not going to give me Volkanovski’s head on a plate, I’ll get someone to do it for me”

Henry Cejudo has explained his decision to coach the Korean Zombie. The longtime fan-favorite fights Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 273 in April.

‘Triple C’ notably was in the running to fight ‘The Great’ as well. Following Max Holloway withdrawing from his trilogy bout with Volkanovski, Henry Cejudo put his name forth to fight for featherweight gold.

Had he won, he would’ve been the first fighter in UFC history to win a title in three different weight classes. Instead, the UFC opted to insert the Korean Zombie into the title fight.

The situation seems a bit awkward on the surface. Since his retirement in 2020, Cejudo has worked as a coach for a variety of top UFC fighters. One of those fighters is Chan Sung Jung.

Henry Cejudo is currently in camp training Korean Zombie for his title fight against Volkanovski. Despite missing out on the title fight, ‘Triple C’ seems to be taking the situation in stride. As he explained on the Triple C and Schmo show, he’s happy to be involved with the fight, even as a coach.

“If you’re not going to give me Alexander Volkanovski’s head on a plate, I’m going to find someone to do it for me, with interest. His name is the Korean Zombie. He’s not out to take any prisoners, he’s here to slash that throat.” – said Henry Cejudo on the Triple C and Schmo show.

Cejudo continued and revealed that Alexander Volkanovski’s former opponent Brian Ortega is in camp with Korean Zombie as well. “I believe Brian [Ortega] did give the Korean Zombie his two cents, and Zombie was happy… He was nice enough to give the Zombie some tips.”

