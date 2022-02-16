Floyd Mayweather responds to Logan Paul lawsuit: “Be happy with the biggest payday you ever got in your life”

Floyd Mayweather has responded to Logan Paul’s accusation that he hasn’t been paid from their June 2021 boxing match.

The pair notably had a high-profile exhibition bout last year. Against all odds, the YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul was able to make it to the end of the eight-round contest. ‘The Maverick’ slowed the bout down with the clinch, and the former champion had issues getting much offense off. The fight was a no-contest, due to there being no judges on hand for the fight.

The fight itself paled in comparison to the drama in the aftermath of the bout. Logan Paul proclaimed that months after the event, he still hadn’t been paid for it. In recent weeks, ‘The Maverick’ announced he was planning to sue Floyd Mayweather for the due money.

Floyd Mayweather has since responded to Logan Paul’s claims. ‘Money’s’ explanation is that the YouTuber is new to this sort of thing and that the issue will be handled in time. He hinted that the holdup is mostly coming from the pay-per-view buys taking a while to determine.

“This comes with the territory. To them, that’s real money, and I like the YouTubers. The money on the back end though, from pay-per-view, that takes a while. Nothing comes right away. I’m still collecting checks from fights seven or eight years ago. They just hate when the table is turned. Be happy with the biggest payday you ever got in your life.” – said Floyd Mayweather on The Pivot Podcast.

Based off of Floyd Mayweather’s comments, it doesn’t seem like the beef with Logan Paul will be settled anytime soon. While the YouTuber hasn’t officially filed the lawsuit as of now, it’s unlikely that the former champion’s answer will sway him.

