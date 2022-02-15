Logan Paul rips “f*****g broke” Floyd Mayweather for not paying him for their boxing match, confirms he will sue

Logan Paul says he will be suing Floyd Mayweather as he hasn’t been paid for their boxing match.

Back in June, Paul and Mayweather had a highly-anticipated exhibition match that went all eight rounds and the YouTuber did better than expected. The fight was also a massive success as it did over one million pay-per-view buys. But, even with that, Logan Paul was not paid. Jake Paul later revealed that his brother was going to sue Mayweather over the debacle.

“He really hasn’t [paid Logan],” Jake said at a London press conference to promote Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor. “There’s a lawsuit that was opened up last week or two weeks ago. They’re pressuring him both legally and behind-the-scenes, but it’s embarrassing for Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather to not have enough money to pay my brother.”

Now, speaking on his podcast, Impaulsive, Logan Paul confirmed his plans to sue and blasted Floyd Mayweather for being broke.

“Yeah, we’re gonna sue Floyd Mayweather… He got sued, you know got sued for the same (reason). Somethings going on and there is one side that is very clear to see, is f*****g shady… Yo, we’re simply not getting paid in full, “Paul said. “We’ve been f*****g dragged along for way too long now. Dude, he is f*****g broke, huh? They call him ‘Money’ Mayweather, but where’s your money.”

Logan Paul also says with him suing Floyd Mayweather he will lose quite a bit of money and make less than originally expected. Why that is, is due to the fact he will now have to pay lawyers to fight his case in court.

However, on the podcast, Paul’s manager said they haven’t officially sued yet but are still looking into it.

“He hasn’t sued him yet,” Paul’s manager said. “We’re still talking about it. There’s still conversations that are happening.”

Whether or not Paul will actually sue Mayweather is uncertain but it is clear the YouTuber is not happy about not being paid.

What do you make of Logan Paul blasting Floyd Mayweather?