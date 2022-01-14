Dana White explains why Korean Zombie, not Henry Cejudo, will be fighting Alex Volkanovski at UFC 273

Henry Cejudo, after defending his bantamweight title against Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 on May 9th, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida, ultimately made the decision to retire.

However, after Max Holloway withdrew his name from a trilogy fight with Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 272, Cejudo (16-2 MMA), threw his name into the mix. Apparently a title shot against Volkanovski would be enough to bring ‘Triple C’ out of retirement.

Taking to Twitter Cejudo commented:

“Hey @danawhite give me a shot at Alex. I would never cancel. I’m Mexican and we don’t believe in pulling out of anything.”

According to Dana White, Henry Cejudo hasn’t earned the right to be back in the ring, let alone to get a title shot, after sidelining himself back in 2020.

“I can tell you this: The ‘Korean Zombie’ (Chan Sung Jung) has been here fighting,” White told BT Sport (h/t MMAJunkie). “This guy’s retired. He’s been off for how many years now, and he wants to come in and fight Alexander Volkanovski? You’ve got guys like the Zombie, Josh Emmett, Giga (Chikadze) who’s fighting this weekend. You’ve got these guys that are in here doing it three times a year and working their way up. For Cejudo to retire and then just think he should be able to come in and jump into any weight division and take on the champion, it’s not how it works.”

It will be Chan Sung Jung ‘The Korean Zombie’ (17-6 MMA) who will face Alexander Volkanovski (23-1 MMA) at UFC 273 on April 9th.

Cejudo took to Twitter to comment on not being considered for a third UFC title bout:

“No crown. No cringe. No gimmick. Just facts… I told @AliAbdelaziz00 ‘make this fight happen’. This isn’t a GSP situation, I’d defend the belt. The UFC & Dana White don’t want to give me a chance to make history. Dana is scared. It’s a monopoly.”

