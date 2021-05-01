UFC Vegas 25: ‘Reyes vs. Prochazka’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 25 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka.
Reyes (12-2 MMA) will be looking to snap his two-fight losing skid when he squares off with Prochazka this evening. ‘The Dominator’ is coming off back-to-back title fight losses to Jan Blachowicz and Jon Jones in his most recent efforts. Prior to those setbacks, Dominick Reyes had gone a perfect 12-0 in his MMA career, including a nasty knockout win over Chris Weidman.
Meanwhile, Jiri Prochazka (27-3-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC Vegas 25 main event riding an eleven-fight winning streak. The former RIZIN champion made his Octagon debut back at UFC 251, where he earned a second round knockout victory over former title challenger Volkan Oezdemir.
Tonight’s UFC Vegas 25 event is co-headlined by a featherweight bout featuring fan favorite Cub Swanson taking on Giga Chikadze.
Swanson (27-11 MMA) will enter tonight’s co-main event on a two-fight win streak, his latest being a knockout win over Daniel Pineda at UFC 256. ‘Killer Cub’ has gone 2-4 over his past six Octagon appearances overall.
As for Giga Chikadze (12-2 MMA), the Georgian standout will enter UFC Vegas 25 on a seven-fight win streak, his most recent being a TKO victory over Jamey Simmons. The 32-year-old has gone a perfect 5-0 inside of the Octagon since joining the UFC ranks in September of 2019.
Also featured on tonight’s main card is a highly anticipated light heavyweight bout between Ion Cutelaba and Dustin Jacoby.
Cutelaba (15-6 MMA), who got physical with Jacoby at Friday’s faceoff, will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he takes to the Octagon this evening. The Moldovan native is coming off back-to-back stoppage losses at the hands of Magomed Ankalaev.
Meanwhile, Dustin Jacoby (14-5 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest with Cutelaba sporting a four-fight winning streak. In his most recent effort this past February, the American picked up a unanimous decision victory over Maxim Grishin.
UFC Vegas 25 Main Card (10pm EST on ESPN)
Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka –
Giga Chikadze vs. Cub Swanson –
Ion Cutelaba vs. Dustin Jacoby –
Krzysztof Jotko vs. Sean Strickland –
Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cody Stamann –
UFC Vegas 25 Preliminary Card (7pm EST on ESPN+)
Randa Markos vs. Luana Pinheiro –
T.J. Brown vs. Kai Kamaka III –
Poliana Botelho vs. Luana Carolina –
Sam Hughes vs. Loma Lookboonmee –
K.B. Bhullar vs. Andreas Michailidis –
Felipe Colares vs. Luke Sanders –
Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Vegas 25 main event between Dominick Reyes and Jiri Prochazka? Share your predictions in the comment section PENN Nation!