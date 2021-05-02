Jiri Prochazka reacts after hearing news that he could face the winner of Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira: “Whoa, okay, that’s a big honor for me”

Jiri Prochazka reacts after hearing that he could face the winner of Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira for the UFC light heavyweight belt.

Prochazka finished former title contender Dominick Reyes with an insane spinning back elbow near the end of the second round of their UFC Vegas 25 main event fight. It was another phenomenal showing by Prochazka, who improved to 2-0 in the UFC with a previous knockout win over Volkan Oezdemir. Overall, Prochazka is currently riding an incredible 12-fight win streak as he appears to be a serious title contender at 205lbs.

Following the win, there were suggestions made that Prochazka could be next in line to fight the winner of the UFC 266 title fight between UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz and No. 1 contender Glover Teixeira. Speaking to the media following UFC Vegas 25, Prochazka reacted to the news that he could be next in line for a title shot.

Asked if he's ready to face the winner of the Blachowicz vs. Teixeira title fight, Prochazka says, "Okay. Yeah, yeah, I'm ready, let's do that. But I like my neighbor Blachowicz, but okay. … the winner will be my next opponent? Whoa, okay, that's a big honor for me" #UFCVegas25 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) May 2, 2021

If Prochazka is truly in line for the title, it’s pretty amazing that he will get a title shot after just two fights in the UFC. But it just shows you how important it is to get an impressive win, as not only did Prochazka win his first two fights in the Octagon, he won by knockout. He has needed just two fights to become a huge fan favorite and anytime you score two highlight-reel knockouts, that will happen as he pulled off another incredible victory.

Do you think Jiri Prochazka deserves the next title shot at 205lbs against the winner of Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira?