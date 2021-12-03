Henry Cejudo believes Jose Aldo will beat Rob Font, reveals which bantamweight has the best chance of beating up Petr Yan

Henry Cejudo has revealed who he believes has the best chance of beating up UFC bantamweight Petr Yan.

While he may be retired from professional mixed martial arts, Henry Cejudo still has his finger on the pulse of what’s happening in the UFC. That’s especially true at bantamweight, the division he last fought in before hanging up his gloves last year.

Now, with Petr Yan running rampant through a parade of 135-pounders, Cejudo has given his thoughts on who could knock Yan off of his perch – and the answer may surprise you.

I actually got Jose Baldo (+127) over Rob Font this weekend! @betonline_ag But ultimately, I think Dominick "Booze 🍻" Cruz has the best chance to beat "Ugly Potato 🥔" Yan in the whole bantamweight division. You heard it here first! #3CSS 👑👓: https://t.co/2X29QWmW9H pic.twitter.com/D4HeCPfCd0 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 2, 2021

“I think Dominick Cruz has the best chance to beat up Petr Yan. You know why? Because of his distance game and the fact that he wrestles. None of these guys wrestle. None of these guys have really forced Petr Yan to actually wrestle and the way Dominick Cruz mixes it, I’m not saying he could beat Petr Yan but I’m saying he has the best chance of beating Petr ‘the ugly potato’ Yan, if that makes any sense. That’s actually a damn compliment to Dominick ‘the booze’ Cruz.”

