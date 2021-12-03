Pros react after Dana White announces he’s tested positive for COVID-19 and has consulted with UFC commentator Joe Rogan

Members of the mixed martial arts community have reacted to the news that UFC president Dana White has tested positive for COVID-19.

White announced during a recent appearance on Jim Rome’s podcast that he had tested positive for COVID-19 alongside his entire family. White confirmed that he contracted the virus during a Thanksgiving visit to Maine and is currently at home recovering.

White also claimed that he was feeling like “a million bucks” after consulting with Joe Rogan regarding his recovery, with the story prompting the following responses from fighters and pundits within MMA.

When you’re hungry you go eat, when you sleepy you find a bed , when your sick you call Dr. Mf-ing Rogan !!!! 😂 https://t.co/whw73bjlhz — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 2, 2021

It’s time for joe Rogan to replace doctor Fauci https://t.co/sA5aZfc0VD — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) December 2, 2021

COVID is no joke. It is a serious illness that took the life of my Mother-in-Law. I truly hope and pray for @danawhite and his entire family to have a speedy and full recovery from this nasty virus — Big John McCarthy (@JohnMcCarthyMMA) December 1, 2021

White is set to continue testing himself every few days and upon getting a negative test, he will resume his day-to-day duties as UFC president.

A lot of fans have been split down the middle when it comes to Joe Rogan and his approach to COVID-19 and, by default, the same will now be true for Dana White. Either way, though, it seems as if he’s on the road to a full recovery.

What do you think about UFC president Dana White enlisting the help of Joe Rogan to assist in his recovery from COVID-19? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!