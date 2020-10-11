Henry Cejudo and Aljamain Sterling trade shots after Triple C’ suggests ‘Funk Master’ will get passed up for title shot

Henry Cejudo and Aljamain Sterling traded shots on Twitter after Cejudo said Sterling would get passed over for a bantamweight title shot.

In the main event of UFC Fight Island 5, Cory Sandhagen knocked out No. 1 ranked Marlon Moraes with a spinning wheel kick and punches to re-emerge as one of the best bantamweights in the division. Sandhagen, of course, suffered a first-round submission loss to Sterling in his last fight at UFC 250 back in June. But in MMA, the sport is all about what have you done lately, and Sandhagen’s win puts him right back into title contention.

Some have even suggested that Sandhagen’s win over Moraes could have him skipping the line past Sterling in the title picture at 135lbs. Most expected UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan to have his title fight booked against Sterling already, but for whatever reason, the UFC hasn’t announced it yet. That has made some fans and fighters think that Sandhagen could skip past Sterling in the line, and Cejudo couldn’t wait to take a shot.

Check out the latest back-and-forth between Cejudo and Sterling on Twitter.

What a cute finsh! @funkmasterMMA you official been skip! 🏆🏆🏆 @danawhite — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) October 11, 2020

If ya 25c ass don’t shut up and go away already and let the non-retired fighters fight 🙄 https://t.co/cdSb4a7Vz2 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 11, 2020

I just want to see you get skipped because you absolutely suck! And you can tell auntie @KarynBryant I said that. #bendtheknee https://t.co/LGR1TUpMNC — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) October 11, 2020

Cejudo, of course, was the UFC bantamweight champion until he vacated it back in May following his TKO win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249. That set up Yan in a vacant title fight against legend Jose Aldo, which Yan won via fifth-round TKO at UFC 251. The UFC 249 fight between Sandhagen and Sterling was supposed to be a title eliminator for Sterling. But the fact that he hasn’t officially got the title shot yet is somewhat troubling.

Do you think Henry Cejudo is right and that Aljamain Sterling will get passed over for the next bantamweight title shot for Cory Sandhagen?